Louisiana State

Investigation: ATF rarely issues harsh gun dealer penalties in Louisiana

Daily Comet
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun shops nationwide face government inspections to ensure they're complying with federal rules regarding paperwork, background checks and prohibited purchasers, but rarely face severe sanctions. That's according to a sweeping examination of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records by USA TODAY and The Trace. It found that policing...

www.dailycomet.com
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Louisiana 2021 voting bills not as harsh as other states; here's why

Spurred by Donald Trump’s fallacious assertions of a stolen election, Republican-dominated statehouses around the country have passed into law an unprecedented number of changes to elections procedures on the grounds of increasing ballot security. Critics, including President Joe Biden, say the new laws are nothing but a 21st Century rehash...
New York City, NYNY1

NYPD to team up with ATF to combat gun violence

The New York Police Department will team up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to combat gun violence in the city, the mayor announced on Tuesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an “unprecedented” partnership between local enforcement and the federal agency in charge of firearms...
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Lawmaker seeks State Police investigation after gun threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Shreveport lawmaker has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate whether a colleague's threat of gun violence against him on the House floor warrants criminal charges. Republican Rep. Alan Seabaugh told The Advocate on Friday that he filed the complaint with law enforcement shortly after...
Louisiana StateKPLC TV

Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Vinton

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning in Vinton, according to Louisiana State Police. The shooting happened on the on-ramp of I-10 West around 3:00 a.m. Trooper Derek Senegal says the incident involved the occupants of an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Vinton police...
Texas Statehoustonpublicmedia.org

What Are Gun Rights And Gun Regulation Issues Facing Texas – And The Country?

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. This past weekend, mass shootings occurred across the country – with fatalities in Chicago, Portland, South Florida, Cleveland, Indianapolis and New...
Congress & Courtsthetrace.org

SCOTUS Pares Back Three-Strikes Gun Law

SCOTUS curbs the scope of a federal mandatory minimum gun law. In a 5-4 ruling cutting across the court’s ideological camps, the justices said that crimes of recklessness cannot constitute violent felonies under the Armed Career Criminal Act. The three-strikes law imposes mandatory 15-year sentences on people convicted of possessing a gun if they have three prior violent felonies or certain drug offenses. At the center of the case was Charles Borden Jr., who faced the minimum sentence after he was found with a pistol during a 2017 traffic stop, and pleaded guilty for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Borden had three prior convictions, including one for reckless assault. Writing for the majority, Justice Elena Kagan used the example of a commuter rushing to work and hitting a pedestrian as reckless, but not necessarily violent. “He has not trained his car at the pedestrian understanding he will run him over,” she wrote. Justice Clarence Thomas and fellow conservative Neil Gorsuch joined the court’s three liberals.
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How the Gun Laws in California Compare To Other States

As the only country in the world whose constitution enshrines the right to keep and bear arms without restrictions, it’s no surprise the United States is absolutely saturated with guns. The country is a global outlier in private firearm ownership. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population but its people possess almost 40% […]
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

NYPD to partner with ATF to fight rising gun crime

The New York Police Department is partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in an effort to reduce gun violence in the New York City. The NYPD's crime statistics portal shows a 77.4% rise in shootings so far in 2021 compared to the same time period in 2020, as well as a 76.9% increase in the number of shooting victims year-over-year (637 in 2021 compared to 360 in 2020).