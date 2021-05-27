Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jazz Even Series Despite Ja Morant's 47-Point Outburst

By Nick Selbe
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. Heading into a pivotal Game 2, the Jazz likely had two primary objectives: contain Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and find a way to even the series. Utah achieved its end result, even if it had no chance of slowing down the...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Mike Conley Jr.
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
George Mikan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Playoff Games#Game Point#Star#47 Point Outburst#Three Pointers#Field#Famer George Mikan#Point Guard#5 Of 10 Shooting#Double Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. The Grizzlies went up by two twice after that, before Poole nailed his momentum-changing 3-pointer.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Warriors will face Lakers in first round of NBA Play-In Tournament

Fresh off their regular season finale win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors know who they will face in the opening round of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Led by Stephen Curry, the Dubs clinched the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with the victory of the Grizzlies. Golden State will take on the No. 7 seed and defending NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, on Wednesday.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBASporting News

League Pass Alert: Who are the biggest X-factors in the Play-In Tournament?

The stage is set for the first-ever expanded Play-In Tournament!. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards. 9-10 Game: No. 9 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets. Western Conference. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Golden State Warriors. 9-10 Game: No....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The NBA playoff history of each play-in tournament matchup

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.
NBANBC Sports

Steph makes Dubs dangerous, but D makes them capable of upset

SAN FRANCISCO -- Through the litany of injuries, lineup changes and embarrassing performances, the Warriors on Sunday reached the end of the regular-season road looking very much like the squad they’ve spent five months hoping to become. They’re profoundly defective, comically small yet, even beyond the enduring majesty of Steph...
NBAexpressnews.com

For Spurs, a trying season is down to do or die

Five months that feel more like five years ago, the Spurs convened for training camp to commence what they already knew would be the most challenging NBA season any of them have faced. Seventy-two games, one COVID-19 outbreak, one death in the family, one departed All-Star and few days off...