It’s a rare occasion when we, the Osceola News-Gazette, are part of the stories we tell. But today was such a day. About 2:30 p.m. a man called the newsroom asking to speak with someone about problems he’s having regarding custody of his 2-year-old daughter. He identified himself as Adam Andersen and said police were coming to arrest him at his home at 285 Indian Point Circle in Kissimmee.