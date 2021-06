KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department was called to 6704 Boruff Road in North Knox County just after 2:00 A.M. this morning. When Firefighters arrived they found that everyone inside and their pets made it out safely after alerted by a smoke detector. Officials said that crews were able to keep the fire from further damaging the home but it had suffered considerable damage prior to arrival.