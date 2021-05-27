Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carson Wentz addresses 'fixing' issues from last season, responds to immense pressure he's under with Colts

By Jeff Kerr
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's pressure on Carson Wentz to reinvent his career and become a franchise quarterback again, the newest Indianapolis Colts quarterback isn't feeling the heat. Wentz has been praised by his Colts teammates for taking command of the locker room and becoming the leader the offense needed since Phillip Rivers retired.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Nfl Football#League Football#Nbc Sports#Colts Minicamp#Quarterbacks#Quarterback Rating#Interceptions#Things#Major Passing Categories#Fundamentals#Completion Percentage#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

T.Y. Hilton Identifies What Jumps Out About Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason with the intention of solidifying the most important position on their roster long-term. Since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement in 2019, the Colts have been searching for their next franchise QB. They hope they have finally found one in Wentz, despite the former No. 2 pick’s struggles at the end of his tenure in Philly.
Indianapolis, INindianapolismotorspeedway.com

Colts QB Wentz To Give GMR Grand Prix Race Day Command

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be introduced to Indianapolis Motor Speedway fans Saturday and will deliver the command to start engines for a nationally televised NTT INDYCAR SERIES road race at the iconic motorsports facility. “We’re looking forward to hosting Carson on Race Day and can’t wait to...
NFLchatsports.com

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles insider says call to trade Carson Wentz came from the top

According to Eagles insider Howard Eskin, Howie Roseman wasn’t the one to get the ball rolling in a Carson Wentz trade. The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia is long over, with Indianapolis Colts fans ready to see what the former first-round pick will be able to do while leading the team’s offense. For Eagles fans, they’re left wondering what could have been for Wentz.
NFLaustinnews.net

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Paris Ford UDFA profile

Former Pitt safety, Paris Ford, doesn't look to me like the type of player who makes it in the NFL. In early mock drafts, prior to his terrible pro day workout, Ford was projected by some to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick. Instead of being selected on Day 2, Ford wasn't drafted at all.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLTri-City Herald

A Russell Wilson-themed intrigue rating for each of Seahawks’ 17 games this season

The Seahawks’ biggest schedule in team history is one Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Duane Brown and fellow veteran players ought to love. Seattle’s first 17-game season in 2021 has five prime-time games. That is one fewer than the NFL maximum this year. This is the 10th consecutive season the Seahawks have been scheduled for at least four national, showcase night games. That stretch of league marquee status began in Wilson’s rookie season of 2012.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Week 1 Colts vs. Seahawks Biggest Storylines

Indianapolis Colts fans will get to see new franchise QB Carson Wentz make his regular season debut as a member of the blue and white right away in Week 1 against the NFC West powerhouse Seattle Seahawks. Aside from Wentz's debut, there's a couple of major storylines to following ahead...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts training camp chances 'looking good' for return to Grand Park in Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing is final yet, but the Colts are hoping they’ll be holding training camp back at Westfield’s Grand Park this summer after being forced to spend last August at the team facility due to the NFL’s COVID-19 precautions. The Indianapolis franchise has plenty of reason to be optimistic.
NFLStampede Blue

My 53 man roster prediction

QB (2)- Wentz, Eason. This was pretty easy I don't see our 6th round QB beating out Eason and it doesn't make sense to carry 3 QBs this season. Some people think Wilkins will get beat out by Jackson but I think those people are over thinking things. Wilkins has been very dependable for us.
NFLYardbarker

Mo Alie-Cox Considered Colts' Most Underrated Player

On a deep overall roster, one veteran Indianapolis Colts' offensive weapon stands out as its most underrated player: tight end Mo Alie-Cox. According to Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson, Alie-Cox leads the way for the Colts as the franchise's most underrated player through PFF's grading metrics. Alie-Cox saw a career-high...
NFLWISH-TV

What can the Indianapolis Colts expect from Carson Wentz?

The Colts have addressed most of their issues this offseason. GM Chris Ballard added a couple of promising young pass-rushers in the first and second rounds of this past draft, bolstering the team’s main weakness. Indianapolis recently signed Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher, perhaps the best Anthony Castonzo replacement...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: “Dolphins and Eagles likely will be the two teams at the front of the line” for Deshaun Watson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Peter King offered up some rough odds in his latest Football Morning in America column. And it’s clear that he’s been hearing the same things we’ve been hearing: Watch the Eagles. [...] As we see it in light of the ongoing silence, here are the current odds for Watson for 2021: 4-1 Dolphins, 5-1 Eagles, 7-1 Texans (on Commissioner Exempt list and not playing), 8-1 Panthers, 10-1 Washington, 12-1 Broncos, 20-1 field, 50-1 Texans (actually playing). Even if the litigation is resolved, Watson will surely serve a suspension, under the same reasoning that applied to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2010. But teams will likely make a move if/when the lawsuits are resolved. If they’re resolved before the start of training camp, Watson will become available — and the Dolphins and Eagles likely will be the two teams at the front of the line, in our view.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears-Bengals, Andy Dalton reunion highlights 2021 NFL schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady versus Bill Belichick, there are many games you won’t want to miss. With the league expanding...
NFLUSA Today

2021 Colts' schedule: Game-by-game predictions

The Indianapolis Colts have released their schedule for the 2021 regular season schedule so they now know what kind of path will be ahead in order to be a playoff team. Even though the Colts are months away from hitting the field for training camp and getting ready for regular-season games, we are going to go through the tradition of predicting each game on the schedule.