2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, best rookies, top 150 from proven experts

I'll start off by saying this, I love the moves the Panthers made in free agency and the class they came away with in this year's draft. These moves indicate that they are ready to take the next step in their rebuild, however, things won't be as polished as fans are hoping for. Carolina is the youngest team in the NFL and having a new starting quarterback in the fold is basically putting the offense in the same spot it was a year ago - a chemistry-building season.