Repairs, power restoration to Pittsburgh’s Gulf Tower continue week after fire

PITTSBURGH — Smoke poured out of the top of the Gulf Tower last week after a transformer exploded in the basement.

Firefighters filled the streets around the building, now lined with crews trying to fix the damage.

More than 100 people from all over the country are working on getting things fixed inside the building.

That number is expected to double in the coming days.

It was initially reported that a Duquesne Light transformer malfunctioned and when it exploded, it started a fire and also knocked out power to the building. In a statement, Duquesne Light told Channel 11 Thursday that a transformer was not the cause of the fire or explosion, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire caused a significant amount of damage in the basement. Water is still being pumped out.

About 200 people were working inside the Gulf Tower when the fire started. Everyone got out of the building safely.

Because the electricity is still out, the people who work here have been scheduling 25-minute time slots using a freight elevator to get what they need from their offices. That way they can work remotely while the necessary repairs are made.

“No power in the building, and I understand it’s going to be awhile until the power gets back on. But we’ve made arrangements. We’re fully operational. Doing well,” said Steve Summers, an attorney who works at a law firm inside the Gulf Tower.

Channel 11 asked Duquesne light about the ongoing repairs and the company sent a statement saying,

“Following the incident at the Gulf Tower last week, Duquesne Light Company (DLC) immediately cut power to the building so the owners could safely make the necessary repairs. Those repairs are ongoing and power remains terminated at this time.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety told Channel 11 that the fire remains under investigation.

