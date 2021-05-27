Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares Honest Admission On Changing Teams

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick be a stud or a dud for the Washington Football Team in 2021?. The Washington Football Team is one team that everybody should be looking out for in 2021. The team is pretty balanced with young talent and veteran journeymen, which is exactly what most legitimate contenders are; just look at the Super Bowl champions. With several moves on offense happening during free agency and the NFL Draft, the team has improved greatly and now has a formidable roster that can compete for playoff spots instead of just squeaking by.