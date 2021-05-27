Acer unveils new ConceptD laptops with 11th-Gen chips and RTX graphics
Acer has unveiled new ConceptD laptops for 2021. Featuring Intel 11th-gen, RTX graphics, and more. Availability begins in August. Acer has unveiled a whole batch of new laptops in its ConceptD range that bring with it the latest specs, including Intel 11th-Gen H-series processors, RTX 30 series graphics, up to 64GB RAM, and much more. Acer is updating its ConceptD 3 and Concept D3 PEzel Convertible, CondeptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro, and ConceptD 7 Ezel and Concept D 7 Ezel Pro.www.windowscentral.com