'The Buzz': Retired Navy SEAL and author Will Chesney talks about his service

Newsday
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Chesney is a retired Navy SEAL who was a part of the raid on Osama Bin Laden. As a K9 handler on the elite military force, Chesney had the privilege of working with Cairo, a Belgain Malinois, on that mission and many others. In his 2020 book, "No Ordinary Dog," the veteran detailed his experiences working in special forces and with his incredible four legged partner. Chesney joins "The Buzz" for a very special episode ahead of Memorial Day to talk about his experience on the SEAL teams, working with one of the most famous K9s in U.S. history, and what life is like for him in retirement now with his new working dogs. Chesney considers "No Ordinary Dog" a tribute to Cairo, and we consider this episode of "The Buzz" a tribute to Cairo and his human, Will Chesney. Credit: Newsday Studio.

Osama Bin Laden
#Retirement#Navy Seal#Cairo#Veteran#Belgain Malinois#K9s#Newsday Studio
