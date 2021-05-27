Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New York venues can open at 100% capacity to vaccinated people

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all venues in the state can reopen at 100% capacity to fully vaccinated people. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (5/26), Cuomo said, "All venues have the option of going to 100% capacity for fully-vaccinated people. Some venues, and we authorized, you can be 50% vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, but that limits the capacity of the venue. The sections that are fully vaccinated means people can sit right next to each other, which also, by the way, are a more enjoyable way to participate in the event. You go with your buddies, your family, to see a ball game, you want to sit next to your family, that happens in a vaccinated section. The unvaccinated section has a seat or two empty in between people, so it limits the capacity of the venue. We’ve authorized 50/50. But the venue can choose to go to 100% vaccinated."

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City Music Hall#Knicks#Covid#New Yorkers#Fully Vaccinated People#Beacon Theatre#Means People#Madison Square Garden#Three Day Governors Ball#Full Capacity Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYnhpbs.org

Tribeca Festival turns 20 as post-COVID curtains reopen

The renowned Tribeca Film Festival opened its curtains on Wednesday for the 20th year in New York City, becoming the first major post-pandemic fest in North America. This year’s event is called ‘Tribeca Festival’ to include its vast programming like gaming, virtual hubs and podcasting. Ivette Feliciano speaks to the festival organizers about what went into planning this major event.
New York City, NYWNYT

New York nears 70% vaccination benchmark

New York is quickly approaching a milestone when it comes to vaccination efforts. Gov. Cuomo announced that when 70% of adult New Yorkers receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, most restrictions will be lifted. As of Monday morning, the state stands at 69.7%. The governor's announcement is big...
HealthEater

Proof-of-Vaccination Policies Are on the Rise in New York City. They Can Come at a Cost.

Just over a year after opening its flagship brewery in Ridgewood, Queens, cult favorite Evil Twin expanded with a second location in Dumbo earlier this month. Unveiling a second bar was supposed to be a milestone for the decade-old brewery. Instead, it became a flash point for ongoing nationwide conversations around vaccine requirements and maskless indoor gatherings.
Politicsbrooklynvegan.com

New York Comic Con details ticket procedures for 2021 limited capacity edition

Back in April, New York Comic Con announced that they'd be moving ahead with their 2021 edition, scheduled for October 7-10 at Javits Center, with a reduced capacity. They've now detailed ticket procedures, which will be different than usual. They'll only be selling single-day tickets, and they'll only be available to those who attended previously and have Verified Fan accounts updated to 2019, as well as to those who enroll in a new program they've announced, Metaverse Membership, at the Super Fan level.
MusicNYS Music

Music Venues Spring Back to Life Across New York State

Continuing NYS Music’s look at the venues of New York State, we are now more than a year since music venues were forced to shut down, and signs of life are visible everywhere this spring. While venues await relief from the Small Business Administration (SBA), who administer Shuttered Venue Operators...
Petsshorelinemedia.net

Prestigious dog show opens in New York

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show kicked off with an agility competition Friday. For the first time in its 145-year history, the storied canine competition was held outside the Big Apple due to pandemic precautions. (June 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Amomama

New York Man Sues the City after He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead

A man from Queens, Shirajul Khan, who was declared deceased by the Brooklyn hospital, is suing the city. Khan was declared dead at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. A New York native, Shirajul Khan, sued the city after he was mistakenly declared dead. In April 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Khan received the news that he was dead.
Entertainmentwrkf.org

Drama Book Shop Reopens In New York City

NYC's Drama Book Shop — a mecca for theater folks that shut down prior to the pandemic and was then saved by Lin-Manuel Miranda and his often-collaborator Thomas Kail — reopened on June 10. The store has been a gathering place for both veterans and aspiring theater geeks forever. Drama...
EntertainmentNYS Music

New Venue Alert – Brooklyn Made to Open With Jeff Tweedy Show

Brooklyn Made, a brand-new music venue in Bushwick, will open this fall. Former Live Nation New York President Anthony Makes announced the launch of Brooklyn Made Presents, a concert promotion company, in the summer of 2020. This new addition of the company, a 500-capacity club, will see its first show September 30, with a performance by Jeff Tweedy.
New York City, NYMetalSucks

Foo Fighters vs. The Singer of “I’m Too Sexy”

Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters have been slammed by Richard Fairbrass, singer for the band Right Said Fred, over their decision to play a 100% capacity show at Madison Square Garden later this month… but only for a vaccinated audience. The show will be the first full-capacity concert in New York...