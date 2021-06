The next expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Siege of Paris, will be released this summer, and there are even more expansions planned for the game’s second year. Presented during the conference of Ubisoft Forward At E3 2021, the new content has been billed as the “most ambitious battle in Viking history” as Eivor and its troops assault, nothing more and nothing less, than the French capital. It also brings with it the return of infiltration missions in the Black Box, as well as new weapons, abilities, skills and equipment. Unfortunately, during the presentation we did not see a release date beyond “this summer”.