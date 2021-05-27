Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Coke Museum Merchandise Being Sold For Scholarship

By Jennifer Nichols NT Staff Writer
 17 days ago

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Coca-Cola Center and Museum is officially closing at the end of this month, and all the merchandise inside and food from the Atlantic Kiwanis Trailer will be sold with the proceeds going to a scholarship for high school students in Margaret Slepsky’s name. The sale will be held on May 28 from 1 to 6 p.m. and May 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Kiwanis Trailer will be at the museum on May 28 starting at 10 a.m. until close and on May 29, starting at 8 a.m. until close.

