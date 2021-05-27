Cancel
Acer's new TravelMate P6 laptops are built for durability and security

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer announced the TravelMate Spin P6 and TravelMate P6 laptops today. Both laptops are built for creators and feature 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. The TravelMate P6 (starting at $1,300) and the TravelMate Spin P6 (starting at $1,399) will be available in December. Acer announced new members of its...

www.windowscentral.com
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Computerspocketnow.com

Intel’s new chips push laptops past the 5GHz speed barrier

At the Computex 2021 trade show, Intel has announced two new additions to the lineup of 11th Gen Intel Core processors in the form of Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7. Plus, the company has also introduced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences – the Intel 5G Solution 5000.
Computershypebeast.com

Intel's New 11th Gen U-Series CPUs Brings 5.0GHz Clock Speeds to Laptops

After showcasing its latest 11th Gen H-Series processors for gaming laptops earlier this month, chipmaker Intel has now unveiled at Computex 2021 its updated U-Series as well. The biggest change to the company’s low voltage lineup is the ability to reach clock speeds of up to 5.0GHz, a new feat for Intel. Sitting at the top of the range will be the Core i7-1195G7 and the Core i5-1155G7, the latter of which will be the tech giant’s most powerful Core i5-tiered chip to date.
Computersonmsft.com

Intel unveils new 11th Gen Core processors and 5G modem for laptops

Intel announced at Computex 2021 today two new additions to its family of 11th gen Core processors for thin and light laptops. The new Core i5-1155G7 and Core i7-1195G7 support up to 5.0 GHz Turbo clock speeds, and they also include Intel Iris Xe graphics and future-proof standards like Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4.
Technologylaptopmag.com

Best gaming laptops for Father's Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner! And with everyone scrambling to find the perfect tie or mug or other Hallmark-y Leave It To Beaver nonsense, we seem to have forgotten that dads still love something we thought they dropped into the bottomless coffee mug of parenthood: Fun! Plenty of dads enjoy video games, so what better way is there for the gamer dad in your life to have some fun than getting him a dynamite gaming setup?
Computerstechadvisor.com

Alienware's new X15 & X17 are its most powerful gaming laptops yet

That includes Intel’s new Tiger Lake-H series, processors specifically designed for gaming. Cheaper models are all equipped with a Core i7-11800H CPU, but there’s some variation if you’re willing to pay more. The X15 maxes out at a Core i9-11900H, but top-spec X17 configurations offer the Core i9-11900HK instead. You’re...
Electronicseteknix.com

Acer Announces 3 New Predator HDR Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced the launch of its latest Predator gaming monitors with three new VESA DisplayHDR -Certified models: the Predator CG437K S, Predator X38 S, and Predator X28. The new monitors target different niches by offering something that will excite a wide variety of gamers, whether weekend warriors or seasoned professionals.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Thermaltake Announces the Core P6 TG and Core P6 TG Snow PC Cases

WALNUT, Calif. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is pleased to introduce their new mid-tower chassis, the Core P6 TG, and Core P6 TG Snow. Inheriting classic features from the existing Core P5, the Core P6 TG can be either used as a closed or open configuration and giving users the option to switch from a regular mid-tower design to an open frame by simply removing the top and front panels. The 4mm thick tempered glass side panels give users a quality viewing platform to display chassis cooling components and RGB while offering stability and protection. The smaller size combined with two-way chassis placement gives users more options on how their builds are displayed, either in a traditional tower configuration or vertically using the innovative wall-mount. Two graphics card support brackets are included supporting both vertical and traditional GPU mounting configurations. The bracket helps to remove weight from the motherboard and prevent heavy graphic cards from sagging.
TechnologyGamespot

Tesla's New In-Car Gaming PC Is Built On AMD

New versions of Tesla's Model X and Model S vehicles are coming soon, and they'll launch with an overhauled infotainment system. In contrast to most in-car systems, Tesla's is basically just a PC--and the new one will be powered by AMD technology. At its Computex 2021 speech, AMD announced that...
ComputersAndroid Central

New Chrome OS update brings one of Android's best features to your laptop

Google's Chrome OS improvements for June include icon badges and increased notification control, new wallpapers, and the ability to save entire Google Drive folders for offline editing. As apps gain the ability to display app badges for unread messages and other notifications, we also get the option to quickly disable...