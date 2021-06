The Wedding Day Tour in Mario Kart Tour is almost over and it seems like just yesterday when it started. Today, Nintendo has announced that the next stop will be The Paris Tour which I believe we have had in the past. This time you will be able to get Peach (Vacation) and Pauline (Rose) once the tour commences very soon. Mario Kart Tour is free to play one both iOS and Android devices and if you want to cough up some cash you can invest in the Gold Pass.