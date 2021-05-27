Sumire launch trailer

SEGA has released the official launch trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown as the game officially drops on PS4 today. The announcement for the game was made just last week as fans will be able to play the 2006 installment in the series, cleaned up and ready for a new generation of fighters. What's more, yesterday the team revealed all of the content available in the Legendary Pack DLC, which will basically give you a ton of options for fighters, stages, music, and more no matter what era of fan you are. You can check out the trailer below as the game is available to purchase today!