Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sumire launch trailer

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameTomo has uploaded a launch trailer for Sumire, its new narrative adventure game for Switch. Watch the video below. Sumire can be purchased digitally on the Switch eShop. Check out out previous coverage here for further information about the game.

nintendoeverything.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eshop#New Narrative#Watch Trailer#Adventure#Video#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Chivalry II Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of June 8 Release - News

Publishers Tripwire Presents and Deep Silver, and developer Torn Banner Studios have released the launch trailer for Chivalry II ahead of its June 8 release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC the Epic Games Store on June 8. View the launch trailer below:
Video Gamesava360.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground - Launch Trailer | PS4

Warhammer - Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is out now - celebrate the release with the Launch Trailer and prepare to fight for the Mortal Realms!. Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, the action-packed, turn-based strategy game developed by Gasket Games and published by Focus Home Interactive lands today on PlayStation 4! Storm Ground is based on Games Workshop’s iconic fantasy IP “Age of Sigmar” - a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Chaos & Death across a multitude of realms. Prepare for the fights ahead with today’s Launch Trailer!
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Griftlands – Launch Gameplay Trailer

For just under £13 players can now buy the wonderful looking Griftlands on PC via Steam from developers. Klei Entertainment. Take a look at the launch trailer showing off the cool deck-building roguelite gameplay.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Sumire Review – Thought Provoking Adventure

We have all played games that evoke emotion. Fear, excitement, joy, and anger are all common themes found in video games. Great games can produce multiple emotions throughout a single playthrough. What about some of life’s more challenging emotions and situations? Depression, split families, rocky friendships?. These scenarios are a...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded – Launch Trailer

TheRuneHeads presents their cyberpunk-themed grid based dungeon crawler, Conglomerate 451: Overloaded which is available now on Xbox One, PS4 and Switch. The game has been available on PC since Feb 2020. Conglomerate 451: Overloaded is a grid-based, dungeon-crawling first-person RPG with roguelike elements set in a cyberpunk world. The game...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

ARK: Survival Evolved – Ultimate Survivor Edition Launch Trailer

Studio Wildcard shared a launch trailer for ARK: Survival Evolved – Ultimate Survivor Edition bundle that allows players to experience everything the franchise has to offer. Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Watch Chivalry 2 Launch Trailer, Pre-Download available Soon

The Chivalry 2 launch trailer is here and ready for a show. If you’re willing to witness the ultimate medieval battlefield in action as swords crash against shields in large-scale 64-player combat, then you’re at the right spot. Chivalry 2 is launching soon on June 8, 2021, for PC (via Epic Games Store), the PlayStation4 and PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Xbox Series X|S console systems.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Watch: Far Cry VR Arcade Game Gets Trailer, Launches Worldwide

The previously-announced Far Cry VR arcade game is launching at locations today, and we’ve got our first look. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is a Zero Latency VR experience and launches at 33 of the company’s locations. The game is set ahead of the events of Far Cry 3 and features the same tropical island environment as well as the game’s iconic villian, Vas. Check out the trailer below.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Unique Narrative Adventure ‘Unmaze’ Launches June 21st, New Trailer and Pre-Order Available Now

Back in March French publisher ARTE, in collaboration with Upian and Hiver Prod, announced a super unique looking new game called Unmaze. The story recounts the classic tale of Theseus and the Minotaur in Greek Mythology and has you playing as Ariadne who must try to guide both Theseus and Asterion out of the Labyrinth to safety. That in itself is a pretty cool premise, but Unmaze looks to do something really unique by utilizing your mobile device’s hardware. You see, Ariadne can only help one person at a time, and so any time she’s spending helping Theseus is time she’s not able to help Asterion and he just gets into more and more danger. The same is true of Theseus whenever she’s focused on helping Asterion.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure launch trailer

In celebration of the release of DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, a new launch trailer has arrived. Get a look at the video below. DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure is available physically and digitally on Switch. We have more information about the title here.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Releases Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Launch Trailer

SEGA has released the official launch trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown as the game officially drops on PS4 today. The announcement for the game was made just last week as fans will be able to play the 2006 installment in the series, cleaned up and ready for a new generation of fighters. What's more, yesterday the team revealed all of the content available in the Legendary Pack DLC, which will basically give you a ton of options for fighters, stages, music, and more no matter what era of fan you are. You can check out the trailer below as the game is available to purchase today!
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Final Fantasy XVI' Release Details, Launch Platform, Trailer, Gameplay And More

"Final Fantasy XVI" is the next installment to the successful "FF" series. Square Enix has not yet revealed the specific release date of "Final Fantasy XVI" "Final Fantasy XVI" consistently ranks high in Famitsu Most Wanted charts and the game is shaping to be another ambitious adventure title from Square Enix. Sadly, information about the highly anticipated title is scarce right now aside from some details the trailer and the game's official teaser site provided. Here are some details about the next "Final Fantasy" title, including its potential release window, launch platform, gameplay and theme.
Video GamesIGN

Necromunda: Hired Gun - Launch Trailer

Navigate an ocean of crime and corruption to balance the bloody ecosystem of Necromunda as a merciless hired gun in this first-person shooter, Necromunda: Hired Gun. Check out the launch trailer for the game, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the launch trailer.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Sumire (Switch) Review

When I was 16 years old my great grandmother passed away of natural causes. It was my first experience with losing a family member I felt close to. It’s a harrowing emotional experience, one that can be all the more impactful if it happens when you’re still a teenager. Losing somebody like that when you’re already having to deal with a world and life that is also rapidly changing around you can be extremely difficult. Looking back, maybe that’s what drew me to Sumire upon watching the trailer for the first time. I am always looking for games that can get an emotional rise out of me and Sumire seemed like it might fit the bill, and boy does it feel like I made a good judgement call on that one.
Video GamesIGN

Super Bomberman R Online - Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for Super Bomberman R Online, available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Steam. In Super Bomberman R Online, compete against up to 64 players from around the world in this explosive survival battle.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 Launches With a Sweet New Trailer

With Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 from CI Games now upon us, the latest insane looking entry in the series has a fantastic looking new Gameplay Overview Trailer that not only shows the gorgeous graphics present in the game but also the new gameplay goodies that await. Not only are the signature advanced sniping physics in there but also a slew of gadgets, gizmos and even short range weapons to take down the baddies with complete freedom on completing objectives.
Video GamesGamespot

The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates Of Oblivion Cinematic Launch Trailer

The Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure continues with The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood. Uncover the schemes of the Daedric Prince of Destruction and explore both the wilds of Blackwood and realms beyond. Recruit new and unique companions, unravel Daedric schemes and mortal ambitions, and confront the forces of Mehrunes Dagon with this new Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online saga.
Video GamesIGN

Very Very Valet - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for the couch co-op party game, Very Very Valet, available now on Nintendo Switch. In Very Very Valet, 1 to 4 players control an "elite" team of puppet valets, working together to overcome any and all valet-related challenges. It's going to take teamwork and a certain "just park it anywhere" mentality to save the world from a severe parking crisis.