AHSTW held graduation on May 20

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.”. Family, faculty, and friends stood witness as members of the Class of 2021 made an end to their time at Milton Academy during the School’s 222nd graduation exercises on Friday, June 11. With flowers in hand, the graduating class made its way to the formal ceremony on the lawn. Following an invocation by Chaplain Suzanne DeBuhr and welcome by Head of School Todd Bland, the student speakers, Benjamin Simpson and Thea Chung—elected by classmates to speak on their behalf—addressed the audience. Delivering the commencement address was Dr. Meika Tylese Neblett, Milton Academy Class of 1990 and physician executive at RWJ Barnabas Health.