Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

AHSTW held graduation on May 20

swiowanewssource.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were over 60 graduates honored on Sunday at the 2021 Commencement. The white rose was the class flower, and the motto was "Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, but our memories are forever within us." The ceremony included a welcome by the school Superintendent Darin...

www.swiowanewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahstw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Roaring Spring, PAmcheraldonline.com

Central Graduates Honored at Ceremony Held on June 3

Central High School’s graduation was held June 3, 2021, at the Roaring Spring Athletic Complex. One-hundred-eighteen graduates were presented with diplomas. Following the procession, the ceremony began with the National Anthem and the alma mater, played by the CHS Marching Band, including members who were graduating. The senior class’s vice...
Lincoln County, ORNewport News-Times

Congratulations graduates

“Follow your passion. It will lead you to your purpose.” — Oprah Winfrey. Congratulations to all of our Lincoln County graduates. High schools around the county, and Oregon Coast Community College held commencement ceremonies last weekend, celebrating a huge milestone in the lives of all of their graduates — not an ending, but a beginning.
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

May Central Arizona College graduates announced

SIGNAL PEAK — Central Arizona College recognized the May 2021 graduating class and celebrated their success during a virtual graduation ceremony on May 14. Students Sarah Lautzenheiser and Alexsondra Nathan were nominated and selected by the college community to address their peers. After graduating from Skyline High School, Lautzenheiser attended...
High Schoolthedanielislandnews.com

Graduation 2021

Local high school seniors celebrate graduation, plus the top students are recognized! Click the file below to see all our local graduates!
Milton, MAmilton.edu

Graduation 2021

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.”. Family, faculty, and friends stood witness as members of the Class of 2021 made an end to their time at Milton Academy during the School’s 222nd graduation exercises on Friday, June 11. With flowers in hand, the graduating class made its way to the formal ceremony on the lawn. Following an invocation by Chaplain Suzanne DeBuhr and welcome by Head of School Todd Bland, the student speakers, Benjamin Simpson and Thea Chung—elected by classmates to speak on their behalf—addressed the audience. Delivering the commencement address was Dr. Meika Tylese Neblett, Milton Academy Class of 1990 and physician executive at RWJ Barnabas Health.
Richmond, VAThe Henrico Citizen

Graduation 2021

Academy at Virginia Randolph graduation: ‘Every bumblebee that you see flies’. Though they emerged successful from the COVID-19 pandemic, the most difficult challenges facing graduates of The Academy at Virginia Randolph likely are just ahead, Principal Jesse Casey told them during their graduation ceremony at Hermitage High School. Likening the post-graduation journeys upon which they’re about to embark to the personal health journey he began five years ago in an effort […]