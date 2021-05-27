Cancel
Acer's new 42.5-inch 4K Predator CG437K S may be the ultimate gaming monitor

By Daniel Rubino
windowscentral.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has announced three new high-end gaming monitors. All support HDR and the latest display technologies. All three will be released between summer 2021 and later this fall. If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, you'll want to check out Acer's latest in is Predator gaming line. The company just announced three new displays ranging from a simple 28-inch 155Hz on up to a massive 42.5-inch 4K UHD with HDMI 2.1, which is big enough to be used for console gaming.

www.windowscentral.com
