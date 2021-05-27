Acer's latest Predator Triton and Helios Series gaming notebooks bring the heat

4/8 has only been standard on laptops in the past few years, but core counts have been a problem with the "other 11th gen" processors using rocket lake on desktop. I find this announcement odd, since much of the problems with rocket lake has been the regression on core count from the previous gen, which was justified by 10nm not being mature enough to get high clock speeds. If they're still getting 5ghz on the laptop silicon on this 10nm process the question we have to ask is whether 8cores at 5.3ghz is bet.