Trevor Lawrence Says 'I Probably Knew Sometime in March' Jaguars Would Draft Me No. 1

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Wednesday he was pretty confident by March that the Jags were going to select him with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence, the consensus top prospect for the entire college football season, told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk there...

NFLTimes Daily

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit

You think? NFL Coaches, Owners and GM's don't get where they are for being dumb. Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit. I know that from what we've seen and heard with many NFL owners and head coaches, they don't really care about players like Trevor Lawrence's long term heath. They want them to perform and win now, with the attitude that if you don't last, we'll get another in the draft or trade!!! DW4 become one of the NFL's best QB's in his first NFL contract, and Houston done nothing to assure that he is protected, and they stuck with the mentality that he will have to scramble for his own safety like he had to do through his first 4 years in the NFL!!! Trevor was lucky that he has people where he landed do care about his health....
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
NFLNews4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence, other Jaguars rookies hit practice field for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun in Jacksonville. During rookie minicamp on Saturday, Lawrence and Meyer finally hit the football field together as Jaguars. Lawrence is still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But that recovery did not stop him from throwing a few...
NFLNews4Jax.com

All eyes on Trevor Lawrence as Jaguars OTAs continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans tend to have one big question after every organized team activity. Lawrence is going to give a lot of Jaguars fans a reason to cheer this season. Last week during the practice that was open to the media coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence was a bit off.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports predicts Trevor Lawrence to go 5-12 in rookie year

The Jacksonville Jaguars are putting the hopes of their franchise in the hands of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who they drafted first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. While the first year isn’t a lock of how things are going to go, they will set a tone moving forward. And CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr has made his prediction of how Year 1 will go.
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars finish Day 2 of rookie minicamp, Meyer shares plan for Lawrence, Etienne

That’s what Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer preached following the team’s second day of rookie minicamp on Saturday. While there wasn’t a lot of high-flying action, Meyer felt as though the approach was needed, especially after a more intense Day 1 on Friday. Typically, rookies are ready to get after...
NFLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Jaguars hold out QB Lawrence because of hamstring tightness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring. The No. 1 overall draft pick returned after getting some treatment on the field and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also had a pass tipped and returned for a score.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Former Clemson star considered one of the top rookies to succeed

Being a rookie in the NFL is not easy, especially for those picked in the first and second rounds of a draft. No one has as much expectations to live up to than former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He became the first Clemson Tiger in history to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft, when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne named to NFLPA Rookie Premiere class

A new crop of players are about to shine soon in the NFL. Jacksonville Jaguars rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are among 60 first-year NFL players to be part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021. The players are selected by card company Panini America based on position, college perf Read Update »
NFLNBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence limited by hamstring tightness in Tuesday’s practice

Tuesday’s organized team activity didn’t go as planned for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence didn’t participate in red zone or two-minute work during the session and head coach Urban Meyer said after the session that the first overall pick was dealing with hamstring tightness. The team is off on Wednesday and Meyer said they expect Lawrence to be on the field for Thursday’s workout.