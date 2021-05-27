Cancel
Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Confirms Return of Major Karate Kid Villain

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 offered some pretty serious hints that Season 4 would mark the return of the villainous Terry Silver, the man who founded the Cobra Kai dojo. He was given a secret backstory throughout Season 3, with the reveal that he was a prisoner of war alongside John Kreese in Vietnam, and a scene in the finale saw Kreese pick up the phone to call an old war buddy. It seemed as though Silver's return was a sure thing, but any doubt that this was a misdirection has now been put to rest. Netflix has officially confirmed Terry Silver's involvement in Cobra Kai Season 4.

comicbook.com
TV Series

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith to Reprise Role as Terry Silver

A former Karate Kid foe is stepping back in the dojo: Thomas Ian Griffith is joining Cobra Kai‘s fourth season, reprising his role of Terry Silver, TVLine has learned. One of the main antagonists of the film franchise (watch Netflix’s teaser clip below), Silver was one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai, as well as the dojo’s corporate owner. A close friend of John Kreese’s from his military days, Silver hatched a plan to help Kreese get revenge on Daniel LaRusso in the third film, tricking Daniel-san to train with him so he could set him up to lose to Mike Barnes in the All Valley Karate Tournament. The plan failed, and we haven’t seen Silver since.
TV Series

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV Series
The Independent

Cobra Kai fans smug after season 4 trailer reveals mysterious character return

Cobra Kai fans are feeling very smug after a new trailer revealed the return of a major character.It’s been announced that season four of the series, which is now shown on Netflix, will feature Terry Silver, the ponytailed villain who appeared in 1989 film The Karate Kid Part III.Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise the role, with the actor telling Entertainment Weekly he “never imagined” the character would ever make a comeback.His appearance in Cobrai Kai was announced via a teaser, featuring famous quotes from the character. Fan excitement is in overdrive, especially considering his appearance has been theorised since...
TV Series

Terry Silver Returns in Cobra Kai, Firefly Lane Renewed

Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
TV Series

'Cobra Kai': How Does Johnny Really Feel About Working with Daniel? William Zabka Teases the Season 4 Team-Up

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai, "December 19."]. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have been through a lot in these first three seasons of Cobra Kai. So much, in fact, that the unthinkable has happened; Daniel and Johnny are finally pushing their differences aside to take on John Kreese (Martin Kove) together.
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Welcomes Back Key 'Karate Kid III' Character

Season four of Netflix’s popular Karate Kid sequel, Cobra Kai, will be adding a key character from The Karate Kid III. Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising his role as Terry Silver when Cobra Kai returns for its fourth season. “Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating...
TV Series

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments

Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
TV Series
CinemaBlend

Fan-Favorite Cobra Kai Actor Reveals Why They Didn't Return For Season 3

Cobra Kai Season 4 recently completed filming and, amid the announcement of one key return from The Karate Kid franchise, there are still some characters fans are missing. Paul Walter Hauser's fan-favorite character, Stingray, was a hilarious addition to the cast in Season 2 but was absent in the third season. Now, Hauser has broken his silence on why his character was absent from the latest season.
TV Series

Cobra Kai: Paul Walter Hauser on Stingray's Status, Missing Season 3

As fun and exciting things were for season three of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, there were some notable omissions like Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, and Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser. When the characters were last physically seen in season two, they were still firmly in Cobra Kai as John Kreese (Martin Kove) officially took over following the climactic school-wide brawl. Both were written off to explain their disappearance. Hauser spoke to Insider while promoting his latest film Cruella and discusses whether he thinks Stingray will make his return and how a scheduling conflict impacted his availability for season three.