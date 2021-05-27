Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Confirms Return of Major Karate Kid Villain
The final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 offered some pretty serious hints that Season 4 would mark the return of the villainous Terry Silver, the man who founded the Cobra Kai dojo. He was given a secret backstory throughout Season 3, with the reveal that he was a prisoner of war alongside John Kreese in Vietnam, and a scene in the finale saw Kreese pick up the phone to call an old war buddy. It seemed as though Silver's return was a sure thing, but any doubt that this was a misdirection has now been put to rest. Netflix has officially confirmed Terry Silver's involvement in Cobra Kai Season 4.comicbook.com