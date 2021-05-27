Whoopi Goldberg to reflect on life, career at Edinburgh TV Festival

Whoopi Goldberg will give the International Icon Interview at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg will look back on her life and career during an appearance at the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival.

Organizers said Thursday that Goldberg, 65, will give the International Icon Interview at the festival in August.

Goldberg's career in TV, film and theater has spanned over 40 years. She is the only Black woman to have achieved the EGOT, or won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar.

In the interview, Goldberg will talk candidly about her life and her experiences as an actress, producer, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian. She will share insight and anecdotes from her long career.

"We're thrilled that Whoopi Goldberg is coming to the Edinburgh TV Festival. Across TV, film, and theatre her work resonates the world over and Whoopi truly embodies the 'International Icon' billing," festival creative director Stewart Clarke said.

Goldberg is known for such films as The Color Purple, Ghost and Sister Act. She has co-hosted the daytime talk show The View since 2007.

The Edinburgh TV Festival will also have Spotlight On... controller sessions featuring interviews with content heads from Amazon, BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Sky and other networks.