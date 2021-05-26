Jenna Coleman joins cast of The Sandman adaptation

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”