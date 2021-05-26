Jenna Coleman joins cast of The Sandman adaptation

Earlier this week (with what we're sure was timed to get the intel out ahead of "Geeked Week" starting June 7), fans of The Sandman saw the series' already-impressive cast dials things up even further. Joining the previously-announced Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt were formally introduced as the newest members of comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation. And as expected, the casting news has led to a ton of excitement and a ton of discussion online.