Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jenna Coleman joins cast of The Sandman adaptation

By Press Association 2021
alloaadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Coleman, Stephen Fry and Joely Richardson are among the stars to join the cast of Neil Gaiman’s new series The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt will also join the Netflix series based on Gaiman’s DC comic book series of the same name. The series is described...

www.alloaadvertiser.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Drama Series#Best Drama#James Young#Morpheus#Unity Kinkaid#National Treasure#Adaptation#Comic Book Series#Stars#Doctor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV SeriesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Sandman Names More Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

The Sandman Names More Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. Warner Bros. has just announced the additional cast for The Sandman. A few months after revealing that Tom Sturridge will portray Dream and that he will be joined by the likes of Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer, Charles Dance’s Roderick Burgess, among the others, now fans finally have the name of the actors who will portray some of the most important characters in the universe created by Neil Gaiman.
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine and More DC Characters

The cast of Netflix's live-action The Sandman series has just grown significantly. Today the streamer revealed a number of new actors joining the ranks of this DC Comics adaptation, including Cruella's Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Sandman” Series Casts More

Around a dozen more names have signed on for Netflix’s upcoming live-action TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic series “Sandman”. As previously reported, Tom Sturridge is taking on the lead role of Dream/Morpheus and his co-stars announced back in January include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne (a gender-swapped Lucien).
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Explained: What Is the DC Comics Adaptation?

Between the long-running Arrowverse on The CW and HBO Max's growing library of superhero shows, you might think there's no room left for new series based on DC's massive comic book library. You'd be wrong. Netflix is now tackling one of the most critically acclaimed DC titles of all time through its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE SANDMAN Casts Death, Desire, Despair, and Many More

In January, Netflix whet the appetites of Sandman fans with some exciting casting announcements for its developing Neil Gaiman adaptation. We got our Dream/Morpheus/Oneiros in Tom Sturridge; our Lucifer in Gwendoline Christie; our Roderick Burgess in Charles Dance. Yes, things got more exciting by the name. And now, we have a whole new batch of Sandman characters accounted for. Netflix has revealed the stars who’ll bring Death, Desire, Despair, and many more, to life!
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Sandman casts Kirby Howell-Baptise, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis and more

Neil Gaiman and Netflix have revealed the next round of casting for the anticipated series adaptation of Gaiman’s The Sandman and it is quite a large group as a dozen actors have been announced. Starring in The Sandman is Kirby Howell-Baptise (The Good Place), Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.), Mason Alexander Park (Transplants), Donna Preston (Loves Spell), Razane Jammal (Paranormal), Joely Richardson (Snowden), Niamh Walsh (Good Omens), David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (The Man Who Knew Infinity), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Sandra James Young (EastEnders) and newcomer Kyo Ra.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Neil Gaiman Explains Casting Decisions For Netflix’s The Sandman

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman provided explanations for a number of the casting decisions that were recently announced by DC Comics and Netflix for the upcoming live-action The Sandman series. Netflix announced their new additions to the cast on Twitter. In a press release from Netflix, Neil Gaiman detailed more...
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics and Netflix reveal The Sandman cast, pronouns and all

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday, complete with personal pronouns for all the actors. Based on the classic adult comic written by Neil Gaiman, the series is headlined by Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (yes, that Lucifer).
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

DC Comics Announces Pronoun Filled Cast Of Netflix’s The Sandman, Features Rumored Female Ancestor Of John Constantine And Race Swapped Death

DC Comics officially revealed a pronoun filled cast list for Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series that features what appears to be a female ancestor of John Constantine and a race-swapped Death. The cast list features Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. The announcement comes shortly after a rumor...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Sandman’ Creator Neil Gaiman Defends Casting Nonbinary Actor to Play Nonbinary Character

“The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman slammed criticism over the weekend of the recent castings announced for Netflix’s TV adaptation of his beloved comic book series, which includes a nonbinary actor playing Desire — who is a nonbinary character in “The Sandman” — and Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste set as Death — a character that visually depicted as white in the comics.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Shares Thoughts on His Characters & Casting

Earlier this week (with what we're sure was timed to get the intel out ahead of "Geeked Week" starting June 7), fans of The Sandman saw the series' already-impressive cast dials things up even further. Joining the previously-announced Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt were formally introduced as the newest members of comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation. And as expected, the casting news has led to a ton of excitement and a ton of discussion online.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Neil Gaiman slams online backlash over The Sandman casting of Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Some fans have accused Gaiman of selling out, saying he doesn't "give a f*ck" with the casting of Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, a character who appears white in the comics. Gaiman was also slammed for casting the non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park for the non-binary role of Desire. "I give all the f*cks about the work," Gaiman tweeted. "I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f*cks about people who don't understand/ haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."