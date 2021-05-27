Masks Still Required in Airports This Memorial Day Weekend

As things slowly get back to normal, more people are getting vaccinated and wanting to travel, AAA is predicting this Memorial Day weekend to be the most people traveling since the start of the pandemic. From May 27th to May 31st, more than 37 million people are expected to travel, an increase of 60 percent from last year. At the Erie International Airport, they're gearing up for a busy memorial day weekend too. Although the airport is quiet, in a few days it will be full of people waiting to board their planes. Derek Martin is the Executive Director at the airport. He recommends getting to your flight an hour or so early to get through airport security.