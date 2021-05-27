Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Masks Still Required in Airports This Memorial Day Weekend

By Alaina Jonathan
erienewsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs things slowly get back to normal, more people are getting vaccinated and wanting to travel, AAA is predicting this Memorial Day weekend to be the most people traveling since the start of the pandemic. From May 27th to May 31st, more than 37 million people are expected to travel, an increase of 60 percent from last year. At the Erie International Airport, they're gearing up for a busy memorial day weekend too. Although the airport is quiet, in a few days it will be full of people waiting to board their planes. Derek Martin is the Executive Director at the airport. He recommends getting to your flight an hour or so early to get through airport security.

www.erienewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Airport Security#Tsa#Flight Attendants#Travel Destinations#The Mask#Aaa#Tsa#Planes#Mask Requirements#Fliers#September 13th#Mask Disputes#Normal#List#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get a Free 7-Day Pass from the NFTA with Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Yasmin Young talks with Helen from NFTA About Free 7-Day Pass. Today through Wednesday, May 19, 2021, you can visit one of five pop-up vaccination sites set up at NFTA-Metro hubs to get a free, single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need to set up an appointment. You'll also receive a free Metro Bus and Rail 7-Day pass, which can be used anywhere in the system, throughout Erie and Niagara counties.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Sewage Study Shows Doubling of COVID-19 Viral Load in Last Week

New data from Biobot, the lab analyzing sewage samples from the Erie Wastewater Treatment plant for the COVID-19 virus, shows the number of estimated cases in Erie is climbing steadily. The latest report is for the week ending May 17, 2021. The COVID-19 viral load in Erie wastewater doubled last...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Churches Adjust to Relaxed Mask Rules

Today is the first Sunday since the CDC relaxed its mask mandate and the Diocese of Erie said it would no longer require masks in church for those who are vaccinated. We stopped by Saint George Catholic Church and Saint Jude the Apostle Church mass this morning. We saw several...