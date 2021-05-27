Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

‘A small step’: Wall Street lukewarm on HSBC’s U.S. retail exit

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope's largest bank in terms of assets will sell off some parts of its mass-market business and wind down others as it looks to shift attention to its largest market — Asia. Goldman Sachs analysts said the measures are "a small step towards HSBC potentially becoming a more focused, simpler...

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Retail Price#Retail Business#Financial Analysts#Bank Of America#British#Citizens Bank#Cathay Bank#Citizens Financial Group#Cathay General Corp#Bofa#Us#Fed#U S Retail Banking#Hsbc Shares#Wall Street Analysts#Global Rates#Goldman Sachs Analysts#Goldman Analysts#Personal Banking Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Lemon Tree Hotels's earnings

Lemon Tree Hotels presents Q4 figures on June 15. Analysts predict Lemon Tree Hotels will report losses per share of INR 0.400. Go here to follow Lemon Tree Hotels stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On June 15, Lemon Tree Hotels is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter.
Retailatlantanews.net

Retail Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Citigroup, HSBC, Deutsche Bank

Latest released the research study on Global Retail Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Retail Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Retail Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BNP Paribas (France),Citigroup (United States),HSBC (United Kingdom),ICBC (Canada),JPMorgan Chase (United States),Bank of America (United States),Barclays (United Kingdom),China Construction Bank (China),Deutsche Bank (Germany),Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Japan).
IndustryTelegraph

Goldman Sachs pays wannabe bankers to quarantine in hotels

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan staff forced to start their City careers with a hotel quarantine this month will have their costs covered by the banks as the industry prepares to welcome another intake of Covid graduates. The Wall Street rivals are among a string of major firms seeking to...
New York City, NYphoenixherald.com

Positive day on Wall Street for stocks and U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States and Europe rose across the board on Friday, in a positive end to a lackluster week where movements were muted and volumes thin. The main highlight was the attainment of new record closing highs by the Standard and Poor's 500....
StocksStreetInsider.com

dLocal Limited (DLO) IPO Opens 48% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for dLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) opened for trading at $31 after pricing 29,411,765 Class A common shares at $21, above the expected price range of $16 to $18 per share.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street muted as eyes turn to next week's Fed meeting

Wall Street stocks were mixed at the close of a languid week marked with few market-moving catalysts and lingering concerns over whether longer-term inflation could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish policy sooner than expected. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) was modestly higher, and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was...
StocksZacks.com

ETF Areas in Focus on Wall Street's Inflation Data Jitters

Inflation worries are keeping Wall Street in a tight spot. Notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes were mostly flat on Jun 8. Investors are desperately waiting for the latest reading on inflation levels. It is worth noting here that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May will be announced on Jun 10. According to a CNBC article, the CPI is projected to increase 4.7% year over year, per Dow Jones.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Edge Higher as Wall Street's Focus Remains on Inflation

Stocks rose slightly Tuesday as traders looked for clues on what impact rising prices pressures may have on the Federal Reserve's support for a U.S. economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or 0.01%, to 34,632, the S&P 500 gained 0.08% and the...
RetailBloomberg

Wall Street Is Dealing Like It’s 2007

Never mind the return to normal, Wall Street’s private equity shops are staging a return to abnormal. Leveraged buyouts are happening at a speed and extravagance that had been unique to 2006 and 2007, the run-up to the financial crisis. Private equity firms have already made $470 billion of acquisitions...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

HSBC’s Asia leadership duo looks lopsided

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Co-chief executive” is often a misleading title. Rarely is that so obvious as with HSBC’s, new Asia Pacific leadership duo, unveiled on Monday. The region’s former investment banking boss David Liao and India head Surendra Rosha will both join the group’s executive committee and report to CEO Noel Quinn. That’s where the similarities end.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as buyers step to sidelines

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street started the week mixed on Monday as buyers stood on the sidelines on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate and lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving catalysts. While the S&P 500 and the Dow were moderately lower, the...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Wall Street’s Intern Return Marks Start of Back-to-Office Summer

(Bloomberg)—Gone are the cozy deskside chats and boozy networking nights at packed bars. In are daily health checks and recommendations for masking up. The approach of summer means the annual rite of passage for hundreds of would-be financiers: the Wall Street internship. After more than a year of remote work and scattered employees, several of New York’s banks are gearing up to bring throngs of young people into the office over the coming weeks -- attempting both a return to normalcy and the establishment of new routines.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

New blood at Wall Street's old guard rattles Corporate America

(Reuters) - A new generation of executives at the world’s biggest asset managers is helping drive an uprising against Corporate America that environmental and social justice activists have long campaigned for. The big mutual fund firms, whose stock holdings amount to trillions of dollars, used to be loyal members of...
Marketsetftrends.com

The DeFi Threat to Wall Street

Bitcoin’s share of total cryptocurrency market cap has fallen to levels not seen since the beginning of 2018. At that time, bitcoin’s relative weakness foreshadowed a crypto winter in which the total crypto market cap fell 86% peak to trough.1 Now many investors are asking: could the same thing happen again? While high volatility has been a hallmark of this emerging asset class in its formative years, there are several reasons to believe a digital assets bear market may be less severe, or even avoided altogether, this time around.