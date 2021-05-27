‘A small step’: Wall Street lukewarm on HSBC’s U.S. retail exit

(Bloomberg)—Gone are the cozy deskside chats and boozy networking nights at packed bars. In are daily health checks and recommendations for masking up. The approach of summer means the annual rite of passage for hundreds of would-be financiers: the Wall Street internship. After more than a year of remote work and scattered employees, several of New York’s banks are gearing up to bring throngs of young people into the office over the coming weeks -- attempting both a return to normalcy and the establishment of new routines.