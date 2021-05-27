Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Autism Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at autism. Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) incorporates a group of neurodevelopmental disorders causing impaired communication skills and social skills. ASD generally starts before three years of age and lasts a lifetime, but early intervention plays a role in treatment and progress. ASD is about...

kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wakefield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorders#Vaccines And Autism#Causes Of Autism#Cdc#Lancet#Mmr#The Institute Of Medicine#Johns Hopkins Hospital#Austrian#The United Nations#Harvard#Mit#The Simons Foundation#Autism Brainnet#Journal#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Diseases & Treatmentskion546.com

Alzheimer’s Disease Fast Facts

Here is a look at Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disorder that leads to loss of memory and other intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, which is a general term for the loss of memory and intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is fatal and there is...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

‘Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after YouTube bans his video

The man who invented the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines says he was censored by YouTube for sharing his concerns on the vaccines in a podcast. “[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I’m of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept a vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Malone during a Wednesday segment on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying YouTube deleted a video of him speaking about the associated risks.
Kidsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains how to keep your kids safe from the delta variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser on the novel coronavirus, recently revealed there’s a simple way to keep unvaccinated children safe from the delta variant. What did Fauci say about kids and COVID-19 variants?. Fauci said on the “Today” show that children who are younger than 12...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Delta Plus variant: Why there is no need to panic over the new covid strain

The emergence of a new variant, particularly at a time when it seems as if the country has turned a corner in the coronavirus epidemic, was always going to be troubling. Scientists are still evaluating how concerned they – and we – should be about Delta Plus, also known as AY.1, which is closely linked to the strain first found in India.
Ohio Statex96.com

Ohio Doctor Claims Vaccine turns People into Giant Magnets

Reuters fact-checkers say they’ve talked with multiple doctors and medical experts — and they can confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt that vaccine does not turn people into giant magnets. The clarification comes one day after anti-vaxxer Dr. Sherri Tenpenny spoke before the Ohio State Legislature about the drug’s...
Sciencedeseret.com

The delta variant could dominate the U.S. in weeks. Here’s what to know

Experts are concerned that the dangerous delta coronavirus variant may soon dominate the entire United States, putting more people at risk for getting COVID-19. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, which helps the CDC track variants, told NPR that the recent rise in delta variant cases is cause for concern, especially because it’s outpacing the alpha variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says New Study

Vitamin D has a host of health benefits, however, new research suggests that there's another reason you should at least consider taking a supplement. According to a new study that was highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual annual meeting, having sufficient vitamin D levels is associated with an increased likelihood of surviving breast cancer.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticals100percentfedup.com

Finally, Someone Tells Fauci “No”....There Is No Need To Vaccinate The Naturally Immune

Cleveland Clinic’s latest study shows that there is no reason to vaccinate those who have already had Covid19. Anthony Fauci has been advocating for widespread vaccination, even for those that recuperated from the virus. In a refutation that is long overdue, The Cleveland Clinic is stating what has always been understood about infectious diseases; that once a person overcomes the illness, they have built up natural immunity.
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...