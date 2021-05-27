Cancel
Mortgage rates fall back below 3 percent

By Kathy Orton
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last week’s slight increase, mortgage rates retreated, weighed down by waning consumer confidence and rising housing prices. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average declined to 2.95 percent with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3 percent a week ago and 3.15 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has hovered below 3 percent for five of the past six weeks.

