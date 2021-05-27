Video series highlights Marian devotions, customs in U.S. mission dioceses
A woman in Santiago, Cuba, kneels in prayer on the steps of the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Charity, also known as Our Lady of El Cobre, Nuestra Señora de la Caridad del Cobre. The basilica is one of the sites visited in Catholic Extension’s video series marking May as the “Month of Mary” and highlighting the many ways Catholics of the Americas honor Mary. (CNS photo/courtesy Catholic Extension)superiorcatholicherald.org