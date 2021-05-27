Cancel
POTUS

GOOD MORNING DC: Trump's Contract With America

By Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer
The Pavlovic Today
The Pavlovic Today
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good Morning DC! It's Thursday, and the President is going to Cleveland, Ohio, where he will deliver remarks on the economy. Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered the White House Press Briefing yesterday as the second Black woman to lead a press briefing and the first in roughly three decades. Judy Smith, the deputy press secretary to George H.W. Bush and an inspiration for the Olivia Pope character on Scandal, was first. The two took a picture together in what was described as a "historic moment" in America.

The Pavlovic Today

The Pavlovic Today

Washington, DC
the White House to Whitehall we bring you independent news and analysis from the power centers of the world.

Ohio State
