GOOD MORNING DC: Trump's Contract With America
Good Morning DC! It's Thursday, and the President is going to Cleveland, Ohio, where he will deliver remarks on the economy. Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered the White House Press Briefing yesterday as the second Black woman to lead a press briefing and the first in roughly three decades. Judy Smith, the deputy press secretary to George H.W. Bush and an inspiration for the Olivia Pope character on Scandal, was first. The two took a picture together in what was described as a "historic moment" in America.www.thepavlovictoday.com