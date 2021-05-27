Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prophetstown, IL

Legion Post #522 Elects Officers

aroundptown.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prophetstown American Legion Post no. 522 met on Monday, May 17, at the Legion Hall. The members enjoyed a wonderful potluck supper at 6:30 p.m. and meeting. Members discussed final details for the upcoming Memorial Day services in Lyndon at 9 a.m. and Prophetstown at 10 a.m. A reminder that Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. Everyone is invited to attend the services. Captain Esther Joy King, U.S. Army Reserves will be this year’s guest speaker at Prophetstown.

www.aroundptown.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Prophetstown, IL
City
Lyndon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#American Legion#Memorial Day#U S Army Reserves#Finance#Arms Louis Hummel#Po Box 34#Illinois 61277#Lyndon Cemetery#Sgt#Commander Mark Thompson#Jr#Commander Vandyke#Adjutant Brad Oncken#Historian Chris Breitbach#Guest Speaker#Dues#Final Details#Holmberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...