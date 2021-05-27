Legion Post #522 Elects Officers
The Prophetstown American Legion Post no. 522 met on Monday, May 17, at the Legion Hall. The members enjoyed a wonderful potluck supper at 6:30 p.m. and meeting. Members discussed final details for the upcoming Memorial Day services in Lyndon at 9 a.m. and Prophetstown at 10 a.m. A reminder that Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. Everyone is invited to attend the services. Captain Esther Joy King, U.S. Army Reserves will be this year’s guest speaker at Prophetstown.www.aroundptown.com