Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

There is no one who can do angst better than a teenager, and 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo showcases that in her debut album “SOUR.” She incorporates the pain and the sorrow that come with being dumped into her lyrics, which are made even more impactful and intriguing by the alleged story behind it. More so, the cohesive theme in her album makes it feel like we’re following along with her in the stages of grief: the anger in “good 4 u,” the heartbreak in “drivers license” and the jealousy of “deja vu.” Much like her own musical heroes, Rodrigo’s authenticity and spectacular voice draw you into her music, but it is her emotional rawness that sets her apart from other pop stars.