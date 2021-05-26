Cancel
Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Press Association 2021
alloaadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande has shared the first pictures from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people earlier this month. Grande, 27, announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25. She has now shared a...

www.alloaadvertiser.com
Ariana Grande
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
CelebritiesElle

What Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Very Private and ‘Pretty Special’ Life as Newlyweds Is Like

Ariana Grande pulled off a secret wedding last weekend, marrying her real-estate agent boyfriend of over a year, Dalton Gomez, in her Montecito, California backyard. Grande and Gomez have kept their relationship as private as they can manage with her A-list fame over their time dating. But People got a little insight this week about what their life together is like—and why Grande felt confident marrying him.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Cher Turns 75 and Ariana Grande Gets Married

There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn on Her Wedding Day

Ariana Grande shared the most beautiful photos from her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, showing off her stunning Vera Wang gown and veil. And she had a "sweetener" inspiration behind her wedding day look. The "7 Rings" singer (who now has eight rings) embodied old Hollywood glamour...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Releases Wedding Day Photos

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wed in an intimate ceremony in the pop star’s Montecito mansion. After almost two weeks, the newlywed singer shared images of her special day on Instagram. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s whirlwind romance is one for the books. The pair started dating last January, was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How O.J. Simpson's Son Jason Became A Chef

Former athlete O.J. Simpson's court case and his conviction later for a robbery was particularly disturbing for his family, including his son from his first marriage, Jason Simpson. According to a Los Angeles Times report, Jason Simpson preferred to stay away from the spotlight after his father's notorious court case.
Musichighlandernews.org

Olivia Rodrigo is revitalizing the breakup album

There is no one who can do angst better than a teenager, and 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo showcases that in her debut album “SOUR.” She incorporates the pain and the sorrow that come with being dumped into her lyrics, which are made even more impactful and intriguing by the alleged story behind it. More so, the cohesive theme in her album makes it feel like we’re following along with her in the stages of grief: the anger in “good 4 u,” the heartbreak in “drivers license” and the jealousy of “deja vu.” Much like her own musical heroes, Rodrigo’s authenticity and spectacular voice draw you into her music, but it is her emotional rawness that sets her apart from other pop stars.
Celebrities101 WIXX

‘SOUR’ “Butter?” BTS, Olivia Rodrigo make history on the Hot 100

BTS and Olivia Rodrigo have both made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with their new releases. Let’s start with BTS’ new single, “Butter,” which has melted a previous chart record. “Butter” debuts at number one on the Hot 100, giving BTS four number-one hits in just nine months. That’s the fastest accumulation of four initial number ones by a group since the Jackson 5 did it in eight months in 1970.
CelebritiesSoompi

BTS Makes Billboard History As “Butter” Debuts At No. 1 On Hot 100

BTS’s “Butter” has made a historic debut on the Billboard charts!. On June 1 local time, Billboard officially announced that BTS’s latest single “Butter” had entered Billboard’s famous Hot 100 chart—its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States—at No. 1. “Butter” is now BTS’s fourth song...
Musicviolinist.com

Bridgerton Quartets - the Sheet Music from Vitamin String Quartet

Bridgerton certainly did the trick. Historically preposterous, sentimental, excessive in costume and wishful thinking, it was just the ticket. And the first time everyone waltzed into a ballroom accompanied by a string quartet playing...wait what is that? Is that actually a pop tune by Ariana Grande?. I was definitely won...