Bennifer who? We’ve got a new throwback romance story of a love that never had the chance to bloom, between Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. During the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special that’s now streaming on HBO Max, the real-life Ross and Rachel casually dropped a bomb by confirming the longstanding rumors hat they actually had feelings for each other in real life, Yahoo! Entertainment reports. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer revealed. “We were both crushing hard on each other.” Aniston quickly backed up his version of events, saying that those feelings couldn’t be any more mutual.