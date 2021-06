Toyota went wild on Wednesday, revealing no less than five new or upgraded models at an event at its HQ in Texas. As enthusiasts, we liked the new GR 86, the new Supra variant and the next-generation Tacoma TRD pickup, but we can accept that the most important vehicle of them all is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. It's one of the company's best-selling vehicle names, now with a body that falls into one of the most important segments. Toyota will probably sell a million or two.