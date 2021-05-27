DNR plans open house June 2 to remove water wheel at Historic Mansfield Mill
The state of Indiana plans to remove a deteriorating cypress water wheel next to the historic Mansfield Roller Mill. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks and the staff at Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area) will host an open house at the mill from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 2 to offer tours and provide information regarding the removal of the deteriorating cypress water.www.tribstar.com