Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

DNR plans open house June 2 to remove water wheel at Historic Mansfield Mill

Tribune-Star
 18 days ago

The state of Indiana plans to remove a deteriorating cypress water wheel next to the historic Mansfield Roller Mill. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks and the staff at Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area) will host an open house at the mill from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 2 to offer tours and provide information regarding the removal of the deteriorating cypress water.

www.tribstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Water Wheel#Open House#Dnr#State Department#Water Resources#Tours#Indiana State Museum#Mansfield Mill#Mansfield Village#Dnr Staff#Mill Wheat#Rock Creek#Lake#Mills#Refreshments#Deputy Director#Builder Jacob Rohm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes […] The post The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet appeared first on Only In Your State.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...