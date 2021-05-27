Florida teens win U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay
The 2021 summer competition calendar just got a little busier for Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III. The two Florida teenagers earned their way into the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club with a dramatic 19-hole victory over Canadians and University of Nevada teammates Brendan MacDougall, 23, and Sam Meek, 21, in Wednesday’s championship match of the 6th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay.www.amateurgolf.com