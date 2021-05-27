Cancel
Presidential Election

Follow Biden's Schedule For Thursday, May 27, 2021

By The Pavlovic Today Newsroom
The Pavlovic Today
The Pavlovic Today
 14 days ago
10:00 AM President Biden will receive the President’s Daily Brief. 11:10 AM President Biden will depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews. 11:30 AM President Biden will depart Joint Base Andrews en route Cleveland, Ohio. 1:50 PM President Biden will tour Cuyahoga Community College. 2:20 PM President Biden...

The Pavlovic Today

The Pavlovic Today

Washington, DC
the White House to Whitehall we bring you independent news and analysis from the power centers of the world.

Cleveland, OHtheohiostar.com

Biden to Speak in Cleveland on Thursday

President Joe Biden is traveling to Cleveland, Ohio to deliver a speech on his economic efforts since taking office earlier this year. At his address at Cuyahoga Community College, Biden is expected to claim the solution to the country’s economic setback is his massive “infrastructure” plan — dubbed the “American Jobs Plan” — and the coronavirus “relief” bill passed earlier this year.
CNN

White House press charter plane delayed by cicadas

The White House press charter plane scheduled to leave Washington on Tuesday evening ahead of Joe Biden's first trip abroad as president has been delayed by cicadas, the noisy insects that have emerged after their nearly two decades of slumber.
Georgia Stateaccesswdun.com

Delta coronavirus strain found in Georgia

A new variant of the coronavirus is causing concern globally and has now been discovered in Georgia. The strain was first discovered in India and has been affecting Great Britain to great degrees. The good news is that the strain, called the “Delta” variant, does appear to be suppressed by...
Newsweek

Trump Was So 'Gobsmacked' by Fauci Emails, He Paused a Golf Game to Take a Call about Them

Donald Trump has a new obsession now: Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails. He remains bitter, aides say, that—in his view—COVID-19 and the economic damage it did cost him his presidency. Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, left office saying they believed intelligence suggested that COVID-19 had leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. But Fauci and his allies in the scientific community had dismissed the lab-leak theory early in 2020, and partly for that reason, most of the mainstream media paid little attention to Trump's claims. It was frequently branded, with Fauci's implicit blessing, a right wing conspiracy theory.
Team Trump is noticeably short on team members

Donald Trump recently exited the confines of Mar-a-Lago, following a familiar path traveled by many snowbirds: the former president relocated for the summer to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. From a distance, it's easy to imagine Trump surrounded by a small army of sycophantic former White House aides,...
First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...
Over Twenty States Are Now Suing The Biden Administration Over The Closure Of The Keystone XL Pipeline

It’s still hard to believe that as one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing thousands of good American jobs in the process. Just think of all the American families whose lives came to a halt instantly, wondering how they would pay for their homes, cars and education for their children. States started suing almost immediately and some new states have joined the effort, bringing the total to over twenty. The Washington Examiner reports: Two more states sue Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline, bringing total to 23 Two more attorneys general have announced their respective states are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration and its “illegal” cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, announcing that Alaska and Florida are joining the legal fight. In the statement, Knudsen said U.S. consumers would benefit the most by the construction of the pipeline — and are subsequently hurt the most by its cancellation. “The fallout from the Colonial pipeline cyberattack made it very clear that we need more energy infrastructure, not less. The Keystone XL would get more oil, including Montana oil, to American refineries to be sold to American consumers,” he said. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor were added to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of states in the lawsuit to 23.
The Hill

Herschel Walker skips Georgia's GOP convention

Former NFL player Herschel Walker, whom former President Trump has encouraged to mount a Senate bid in Georgia, skipped the state GOP’s convention over the weekend, punting on a key opportunity to lay the groundwork for a campaign. Walker’s absence from the gathering, which was reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,...