With the legal case challenging the Centers for Disease Control’s restrictions on cruises sailing from U.S. ports due to go in front of a federal judge, Texas further complicated the situation by joining Florida in banning businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. The action goes against the CDC, which provided looser restrictions for cruise ships that have 95 percent of passengers and crew fully vaccinated and is accelerating the return for service for ships that require passengers to be vaccinated.