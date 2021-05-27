Sports legends pitch idea of Major League Baseball team in Central Texas

Texas State’s last two days at the Sun Belt tournament didn’t go according to plan, but the Bobcats are still going dancing. The maroon and gold were defeated in the semifinal round of the conference tourney in Troy, Ala., on Friday by No. 1 seed Louisiana, 4-3. They were eliminated from the bracket altogether on Saturday by No. 4 seed South Alabama in eight innings, 4-3. But on Sunday, they were selected to the Austin Regional of the NCAA tournament, getting matched up with Oregon.