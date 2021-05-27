Sports legends pitch idea of Major League Baseball team in Central Texas
For years, many residents of the Austin area bemoaned the lack of a major-league sports team. This year, Major League Soccer franchise Austin FC filled that void. However, speculation continues regarding which major-league sport might be the next to establish a presence in Central Texas. Two members of Texas baseball royalty — Drayton McLane and Reid Ryan — have gone to bat for a potential Major League Baseball team that would serve the Austin and San Antonio markets. In 2017, the Next Generation Baseball website identified Austin and San Antonio as two of the 10 North American markets that are in line for an MLB franchise.austin.culturemap.com