Let’s Discuss: RHOBH Recap!

It’s a long weekend, and RHOBH is heating up – is there anything more us Bravo fans could ask for?. Bravo is really pulling out all the stops this year with the Beverly Hills cast, and I think their biggest gift to us viewers has been Kathy Hilton. In addition to revealing her childhood passion of performing unlicensed dental work and haircuts, even her own sister Kyle ponders how Kathy makes it through life. Kathy continues to be her quirky self (at least now we know where Kim gets it) as she is baffled as to why a fan will not work until Kyle shows her how to plug it in. All we need is Kim and her chicken salad in this mix, and I would be one happy camper. Kyle reveals that being on good terms with Kathy has decreased her anxiety as there is nothing worse than fighting with family and the two make up for lost time at Lake Tahoe: