Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Let’s Discuss: RHOBH Recap!

By Lydia
allabouttrh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a long weekend, and RHOBH is heating up – is there anything more us Bravo fans could ask for?. Bravo is really pulling out all the stops this year with the Beverly Hills cast, and I think their biggest gift to us viewers has been Kathy Hilton. In addition to revealing her childhood passion of performing unlicensed dental work and haircuts, even her own sister Kyle ponders how Kathy makes it through life. Kathy continues to be her quirky self (at least now we know where Kim gets it) as she is baffled as to why a fan will not work until Kyle shows her how to plug it in. All we need is Kim and her chicken salad in this mix, and I would be one happy camper. Kyle reveals that being on good terms with Kathy has decreased her anxiety as there is nothing worse than fighting with family and the two make up for lost time at Lake Tahoe:

www.allabouttrh.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rinna
Person
Kathy Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thoughts#Beverly Hills#Family Time#Us Bravo#Team Crystal#Bravo Fans#Conversation#Chicken Salad#Girl#Lost Time#Things#Madam#Lake Tahoe#Stereotypes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV & VideosWHAS 11

Everything We Know About Erika Jayne's Divorce Drama Ahead of 'RHOBH' Season 11

We don't ask for much from our Real Housewives. You don't have to be rich or famous. (It can be even better if you just pretend you are!) You don't have to be a housewife in the traditional sense, or even a wife at all. All of that we'll give or take. But if you are going through the worst experience of your life, you better get your ass in front of a camera so all of us at home can watch. That is a nonnegotiable.
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Kathy Hilton Doesn’t Think She’d Ever Want To Be Full-Time On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Against all odds, and a rage-inducing previous season, I’m enjoying Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. So far, that is. I’m especially curious to see how Erika Bamboozle Jayne’s legal troubles will play out on the show. How much is she going to show, how much will she own it? Will the “strongest material on earth” finally let us in to her crumbling world?
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Kathy Hilton Stopped Watching Real Housewives After Kyle Richards Fight With Kim Richards In The Limo

Kathy Hilton has just made her debut as a friend-of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s already iconic. And proving she deserves a diamond 1000% more than Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She’s the goofy older sister of Kyle “Doogie” Richards and Kim Richards and the mother of Paris Hilton. She’s bringing the funny back to RHOBH with her poor eyesight and martini chugging, which is a welcome change after the Season 10 gang up on Denise Richards.
TV ShowsVulture

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Tells the ‘Real Story’ of the Lisa Vanderpump Restaurant-Bill Drama

It’s been over a full season since Lisa Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her drama with Kyle Richards is still going strong. The latest development: a saga involving payment for a restaurant tab and a signed poster of the Housewives. To recap, TMZ reported on May 13 that Lisa had dinner with her husband, Ken Todd, at Shu Restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 10, where Kyle was also dining with a Bravo executive. The executive said hi to Lisa, but Kyle didn’t, so as a “joke,” per TMZ, Lisa sent her $132 bill to Kyle’s table — but Kyle didn’t oblige her, so Lisa ended up paying it. At least, that’s what TMZ’s source said, until Kyle told the outlet later on May 13 that after she didn’t pay, Lisa “dined and dashed.” Lisa, a restaurant owner herself, then countered on May 14 by providing a copy of her credit-card statement to TMZ, showing a $131.84 charge to the restaurant (she said they tipped in cash).
Beverly Hills, CARefinery29

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Husband May Be An Accidental Catalyst For The Usual RHOBH Antics

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has featured a lot of actors over the years. Currently, three of the seven Housewives — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais — were all actors before they became reality stars. But, now, the show has a new connection to the entertainment biz. New Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff is married to Rob Minkoff, a director of several popular animated films, including The Lion King.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

RHOBH: What should we expect from Erika Jayne this season?

When news of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s divorce to Tom Girardi hit new outlets on Election day last November, and with the shadowy details spilling out regarding the demise of her celebrated Los Angeles attorney husband, the Bravo watching world went into a fury. When we all realized that they were filming when all the news dropped, we knew this type of drama would make this eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills must-watch tv.
TV Seriesbravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Praises Erika Girardi’s Strength Filming RHOBH Season 11

Sharing your life with the world is never easy. And when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 19, the praise for Erika Girardi was high. As fans have seen in the Season 11 teases so far, the RHOBH cast member will be opening up about her life like never before.
Beverly Hills, CAsharecaster.com

RHOC Kelly Dodd Slams Erika Jayne on Instagram

Kelly Dodd is not holding back her opinions regarding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi and her estranged husband’s current legal battles. On May 30, 2021, Dodd posted a photo to Instagram alongside some friends, a group that just so happened to include an attorney, in The Hamptons. In the caption, Dodd wrote, “Thanks Arthur Aidala for having us over … it’s nice to have a high-powered attorney on your side.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kathy Hilton and what’s her net worth?

KATHY Hilton is Beverley Hills royalty thanks to her millions dollars in the bank, famous family and showbiz lifestyle. So its not surprising that she is joining the cast of RHOBH for season 11. Who is Kathy Hilton?. Kathy, 62, was born March 13, 1959 and is an American actress,...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Charles Ommanney of ‘Real Housewives of D.C.’ blamed the show for his divorce: ‘I Have Very Few Regrets…’ However, this is the one.’

Charles Ommanney of ‘Real Housewives of D.C.’ blamed the show for his divorce: ‘I Have Very Few Regrets…’ However, this is the one.’. The Real Housewives franchise is a force to be reckoned with. The original edition was published about 15 years ago. Since the premiere of The Real Women of Orange County in 2006, audiences have been introduced to housewives from all over the country, including Beverly Hills, Atlanta, New York City, and the Potomac Valley. Some of the versions were huge success, while others were flops.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Kyle Richards Says Teddi Mellencamp Is “Great” On TV Because “She Speaks Her Mind, Doesn’t Hold Back, And It’s Always Fun To Have Teddi” Around

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has started out stronger than I assumed it would this season. I’m already enjoying the new girl, Crystal Kung Minkoff. Sutton Stracke, who I was personally mesmerized by last season, was promoted to a full time housewife. Thanks to some insensitive comments, I’m not loving Sutton but let’s see how it plays out. And we cannot forget one of the most important additions to the franchise EVER, Ms. Kathy Hilton herself. While she’s not a full time player, she’s enjoyable with the little we’ve seen.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Dorit Kemsley Says Sutton Stracke Is Stirring The Pot The Most On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Thinks Sutton Did This To Earn A Full-Time Spot

It looks like the Puppygate Girl Gang did not die with the end of #puppygate. The level of commitment, or whatever blood pact situation that is happening here has become both predictable and somewhat boring. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ current season will revolve around Erika Jayne and the unyielding support of her co-stars. Better make that some of her co-stars.