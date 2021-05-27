3 Las Vegas Raiders players who could make their first Pro Bowl

During every season, teams will go through “manufactured” highs and lows. The teams do not control the schedule, so the timing of stretches of games is out of their control. For an example of a manufactured low, the Las Vegas Raiders play three 10+ win teams in the first three weeks of a season. A vast majority of NFL teams would not be expected to enter Week 4 at 3-0. But, there are also times where the rocky schedule dilutes into calmer waters, like the eye of a hurricane. In 2021, the Raiders have a massive stretch of games in which their opponents recorded records of 8-8 or worse in 2020.