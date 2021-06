Hermiston restaurants will get a shot in the arm in an effort to help them beat the pandemic blues. The shot, to be administered by the city of Hermiston and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, will be in the form of $10 gift cards that will be distributed to residents. The goal, said Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan, is not just to get some cash flowing into the restaurants, but to get the eat-at-home crowd – which has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic – to dine out more these days.