In a year of many retirements among USD 465 teachers and staff, another longtime teacher is leaving the district. But she’s not ready to retire. Lynn Gerber has taught 26 years in Winfield, first at the middle school and then at the high school. Before that she taught 10 years in Wichita. Now she and her husband Dennis, former principal of Winfield Middle School, are moving to Oklahoma City to be nearer to their son Beau, his wife and their three children.