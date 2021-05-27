Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The swift response to the Belarus plane hijacking signals a historic shift

By Silke Zoller
ncadvertiser.com
 5 days ago

On Sunday, Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair plane that was traveling over Belarus airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania to land at the Minsk airport, claiming a bomb threat from Hamas. Once the plane was on the ground, authorities arrested passenger Roman Protasevich, a journalist with significant influence among the opposition movement to Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko.

www.ncadvertiser.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Achille Lauro
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#U S Planes#Rapid Response#Diplomatic Relations#Hamas#The European Union#Israeli#Arab#G 7#Kennesaw State University#Nato#Ariana Airlines#Belarus Airspace#Plane#Belarusian Airlines#Belarusian Authorities#Palestinian Hijackers#Civilian Aircraft#Commercial Planes#Authoritarian States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Airplanes
Country
Greece
News Break
International Relations
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
ChinaDefense One

Other Regimes Will Hijack Planes Too

Even when our most basic civilizational values are in dispute, there are a few sets of rules and regulations that we nevertheless manage to share. The laws of the sea, for example, or the norms governing the conduct of air-traffic controllers. Pilots of any nationality, even when flying to Caracas, Havana, or Pyongyang, have no reason to believe that the instructions they receive from the ground are political or deceitful, or meant to achieve any purpose other than a safe landing.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The US and EU vs. Belarus: Pot, Kettle, Black

On May 23, a fighter jet intercepted Ryanair Flight 4978 as it was about to exit Belarus’s airspace en route from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania. Citing a supposed bomb threat (apparently contrived by regime agents on board the plane), Belarus air traffic control ordered the Boeing 737 to turn around and land in Minsk.
Public Safetycrossroadstoday.com

Belarusian editor detained amid crackdown on journalists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The chief editor of a popular Internet news site in one of Belarus’ largest cities was detained and his residence searched amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Police said Sunday they were investigating Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota on suspicion...
Public Safetykulturehub.com

Belarus journalist hijacked: Are journalists everywhere under attack?

National outcry followed the reported hijacking of a young and prominent journalist from Belarus, who long feared the government would find a way to attack him. 26-year-old Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich was on a flight from Greece to Lithuania, where he had been seeking refuge, when the flight was ordered to drop down off course in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where Pratasevich was swiftly arrested.
Public Safetycyclingtips.com

The hijacked plane, the dictator, and the cycling championship

What happens when you cross track cycling, authoritarian regimes and bomb hoaxes? You get a messy situation, that’s what. What’s happening? The European Track Championships, after increasing calls for them to be removed from Minsk, have finally been cancelled by the event organiser. Why? Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator in charge...
Worldupenn.edu

Belarus plane ‘hijacking,’ journalist’s arrest brings international condemnation

International outrage has continued to grow days after Belarus diverted a commercial airline flight, forced it to land in Minsk, and arrested dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich who was onboard. The European Union has adopted new sanctions against Belarus, European airlines are avoiding the country’s airspace, and the Belarusian national airline has been banned from flying over or landing in E.U. territory over what some have termed a “hijacking” of the Ryanair flight.
PoliticsWBUR

Lithuanian Foreign Minister On Belarus Following Plane Hijacking

On Wednesday, Belarus' authoritarian president defended his decision to tell a passenger jet to land in his country. President Alexander Lukashenko accused European leaders of using this situation as a way to interfere with his country's affairs and "strangle" his nation by ordering new sanctions. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley...
EconomyInternational Business Times

EU Could Hit Key Belarus Exports Over Plane 'Hijacking': Borrell

The EU is intent on making Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pay a high price for the forced landing of a European airliner to arrest regime opponents, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP. "The heads of state and government asked us on Monday (at a summit) to propose...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Belarus’ hijacking of airliner continues dire trend

Over the weekend Belarusian authorities diverted Ryanair Flight 4978 from Greece to Vilnius from its flight path with a fake bomb threat. The plane was closest to the Vilnius airport and standard operating procedure would have meant the plane would have landed there. Instead, Belarus forced the plane to land in Minsk. It did this with the assistance of a MiG-29 fighter jet intended to coerce the pilots into landing.
EuropePosted by
Axios

Belarus leader Lukashenko accuses EU of "hybrid war" over response to hijacking

Belarus strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko, who diverted a passenger airplane carrying a journalist and government dissident on board this week, defended his actions Wednesday as necessary to quell a bomb threat, AP reports. Why it matters: The incident, which EU leaders have called a "hijacking," has drawn international condemnation and further...
EuropeBBC

Belarus plane arrest - is it a first?

The forced diversion of a Ryanair passenger plane to Belarus's capital Minsk on Sunday, and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board, have caused outrage elsewhere in Europe. The civilian aircraft was flying from Greece to Lithuania, passing through Belarus's airspace, when Belarus sent a fighter jet to intercept...
Public Safetynewburghgazette.com

Cypriot national on hijacked plane is well, in Vilnius

Mr Raab said: "The UK condemns yesterday's actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk". Belarusian authorities claimed they had responded to a request for help from the flight about a bomb threat onboard.
Lifestyletri-lakestribune.net

Air France among airlines to suspend flights over Belarus after plane ‘hijacking’

Leaders of the European Union (EU) member states on Monday agreed to cut the bloc's air links with Belarus following Sunday's Ryanair flight diversion incident. On Monday, the airline called the incident "an act of aviation piracy" and said it is cooperating with investigations being conducted by European Union safety and security agencies and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lukashenko highjacks a plane — and more — in Belarus

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called it "a brazen affront to international peace." Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics referred to it as "a direct attack against Europe." To Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, it was "an act of state terrorism." Dropping diplomatic verbiage, Western leaders called Sunday's event for...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Even after the Belarus plane hijacking Russia will grin and bear President Lukashenko

It’s often assumed dictators’ acts of aggression are carefully planned. Hence speculation that Belarusian despot Alexander Lukashenko gained the Kremlin’s permission to hijack a civilian airliner in order to detain a key pro-democracy journalist. The reality is probably very different. “The reaction of Russian state media and officials was, Russia...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

The Belarus plane hijacking doesn’t just make the E.U. less safe. It also makes it less European.

It’s a scene that belongs in a cheap thriller, not in Europe on an otherwise unremarkable Sunday. But sometimes the truth really is the most difficult to believe. A commercial airliner ferrying mostly E.U. citizens between two E.U. capitals was intercepted by a fighter jet and forced to land in the rogue dictatorship of Belarus, all so authorities there could arrest Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist, and his girlfriend, Sofya Sapega. Protasevich could face years in prison if accused and convicted of terrorism.
WorldCNN

Belarus' outrageous 'hijacking' needs serious, swift consequences

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.