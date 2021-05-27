The swift response to the Belarus plane hijacking signals a historic shift
On Sunday, Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair plane that was traveling over Belarus airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania to land at the Minsk airport, claiming a bomb threat from Hamas. Once the plane was on the ground, authorities arrested passenger Roman Protasevich, a journalist with significant influence among the opposition movement to Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko.www.ncadvertiser.com