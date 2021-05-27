Cancel
Colleges

Chadwick Boseman Named After Howard University College of Fine Arts

By BET Staff
BET
BET
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Howard University’s newly reestablished College of Fine Arts will have Chadwick Boseman’s name attached to the program in an enduring way. The late Black Panther actor who was an alum of the HBCU will have his legacy live on at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. According to Good Morning America, after Boseman returned to the campus in 2018 as the commencement speaker at graduation, he discussed with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick a reestablishment of the Fine Arts college.

BET

BET

New York City, NY
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

Jackie Robinson
Chadwick Boseman
James Brown
Ma Rainey
#University College#University President#Howard University#Hbcu#Good Morning America#Golden Globe#Wayne#Black Panther#Graduation#Legacy#Colon Cancer#Hollywood#History#Love
