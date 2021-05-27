Chadwick Boseman Named After Howard University College of Fine Arts
Howard University’s newly reestablished College of Fine Arts will have Chadwick Boseman’s name attached to the program in an enduring way. The late Black Panther actor who was an alum of the HBCU will have his legacy live on at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. According to Good Morning America, after Boseman returned to the campus in 2018 as the commencement speaker at graduation, he discussed with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick a reestablishment of the Fine Arts college.www.bet.com