Baker City, OR

0.17 BAC with a child and animal in vehicle leads to arrest by citation of Sumpter woman

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMPTER– A Sumpter women was arrested by citation and released for DUII and Reckless Endangering recently after an off-duty Baker City Police Officer observed hazardous driving on Hwy 7 near milepost 38. According to reports from Oregon State Police, the off-duty officer contacted Oregon State Police and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, 54-year-old Michaelle Lisa Clarke was contacted by law enforcement and subsequently refused a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST). Clarke has a minor child in the vehicle and was arrested for DUII. She was transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker per her request.

elkhornmediagroup.com
