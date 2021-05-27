The housing market is booming but remains deeply unequal

Many of you reading this are probably familiar with this case that recently went viral. A husband and wife requested a bank appraisal to refinance their Jacksonville, Florida home. The wife is African American, and her husband is white. Only the wife was at home to greet the appraiser when they arrived to inspect her home. When the couple received the final appraisal report of their home’s value, they were shocked! The couple could not believe that their home’s value was so low, and they instantly felt that the wife’s race played a role in the outcome. After getting over the initial shock and anger, the couple requested a new appraisal of their home. However, when the new appraiser arrived at their home, only the white husband was there to greet the appraiser; also, the couple had removed family photos and all other evidence that an African American resided at the residence. The second appraisal indicated a $100,000 increase in their home’s value when compared to the first appraisal report.