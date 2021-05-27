Cancel
Real Estate

The housing market is booming but remains deeply unequal

By LaDale Winling
 6 days ago

The current housing market features plenty of prospective buyers but few sellers, and is likely to make housing inequality and the racial wealth gap much worse. Politicians are beginning to grapple with this problem. President Joe Biden came to office on a pledge to make racial equity central to his Build Back Better agenda, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., even featured corrections to redlining in her presidential campaign. Congress has also begun to address legacies of redlining and discussions of how to best mitigate their damage, and federal action around housing equity is increasingly vigorous.

