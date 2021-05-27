Cancel
Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley’s Parke Place Rental Homes 78% Leased, New Turf Park Opening May 28th Town Center

By Guy Roginson
SignalsAZ
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing things are taking place in Prescott Valley. Downtown’s only single family rental homes, Parke Place, are now almost 78% leased up, with just 32 rentals remaining. Additionally, downtown is getting a new destination for family events and entertainment with a new 12,000 square foot outdoor turf park, complete with premium turf, string lights, portable staging, and rod-iron gates. Best of all, the outdoor turf park is open to the public for enjoyment (no pets) and you’ll be able to schedule your special family or corporate event with park management (more info soon on this). Check out the first concert happening on the new turf park Friday, May 28th, 630pm >> HERE <<. That’s not all! Downtown Prescott Valley is now home to Alliance Home Improvement Center on Glassford Hill Road. New homes, new park, and a new home improvement center all within walking distance to one another right in downtown Prescott Valley, AZ!

Prescott Valley, AZ
