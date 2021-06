CEAN ISLE, N.C. — People living in Ocean Isle are watching a new hurricane season begin while last year's is still fresh in their minds. Hurricane Isaias came barreling down on the small island in August of last year and made landfall as a Category 1 storm with winds up to 85 miles an hour. Many homeowners, including Glenda Browning, stayed on the island to ride out the storm – expecting a much weaker impact than what they received.