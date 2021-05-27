Cancel
Kingsville, TX

Palacios named Kingsville Fire Marshal

By Laura Newman Staff Reporter
Cover picture for the articleSteven Palacios had a dream to not only become a firefighter, but he also wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps. At the City of Kingsville’s meeting on Monday, Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate announced Palacios as the new Fire Marshal for the City of Kingsville Fire Department.

