Conference sanctions high school for racist incident
CONNELL – The South Central Athletic Conference has sanctioned Connell High School due to racist remarks allegedly made by fans during a high school girls’ basketball game against Zillah High School. The conference’s athletic directors voted to ban both the girls’ and boys’ Connell teams from competing in the league’s postseason schedule. In addition, Connell students won’t be allowed to attend home or away competitions as fans for the remainder of the school year.elkhornmediagroup.com